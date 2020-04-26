|
Gordon Underwood
Cobleigh
July 6, 1939-April 21, 2020. GORDON UNDERWOOD "Woody" COBLEIGH- Age 80 years,
100 Creek Row, East Haddam, CT; 529 Opening Hill Rd., Madison, CT.
Died Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in East Haddam from complications of severe dementia.
Born July 6th, 1939 in Brooklyn, NY to parents Ira Underwood and Dorothy Cobb Cobleigh.
Survived the deaths of his brother Ronald Gressett Cobleigh and wife Catherine Hirst Cobleigh.
Survived by sons David Ackerly and Daniel Sands Cobleigh; wife Mary Loncharich-Gaskell, two daughters-in-law and a healthy host of grandchildren.
A 9th generation heir of the founding fathers of East Haddam, CT including Daniel Cone and Elijah Parsons who founded the township, built and pastored the First Congregational Church and the 1794 family homestead where he lived and ultimately passed from this wonderful life.
Active on the vestry of numerous Episcopal churches throughout his life including Christ Church Manhasset and lastly at St. Stephens in East Haddam. Alumnus of University of Vermont and Thunderbird University where he received his M.B.A. A 50-year veteran of the Insurance Brokerage industry where he served as Executive V.P. at Frank B. Hall.
Enjoyed "The Boys of Summer", particularly the Brooklyn Dodgers and NY Mets, Theater and Arts, his many golden retrievers, and raucous laughter. He played a boogie-woogie piano, loved all forms of music, naughty limericks, family vacations in Cape Cod and Europe and fleecing his family, friends, and colleagues with sinister Gin Rummy skills.
Gordon, Dad, Woody will be deeply missed and cheerfully celebrated in equal measure.
All who wish to honor his memory with a gift can donate to his beloved Goodspeed Opera House at: Goodspeed.org, who can sorely use the support in these challenging times.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Apr. 30, 2020