The Ridgefield Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
9 Granville Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-6262
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Pettit
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon G. Pettit Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gordon G. Pettit Jr. Obituary
Gordon G. Pettit, Jr.
Gordon G. Pettit, Jr. who practiced dentistry in Ridgefield for 32 years, died peacefully Thursday, May 23 at Danbury Hospital after a long battle with prostate cancer. He was 75.
Dr. Pettit graduated from Northwestern University Dental School and joined his father in his dental practice in Ridgefield.
He was born in New London, CT on August 5, 1943. As a teen, he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout; a proud moment shared by him and his family.
Dr. Pettit was dedicated to volunteering with Habitat for Humanity and many years with Cape Cares where he worked with fellow dentists in the dental clinic in Honduras. He was a Deacon at the First Congregational Church of Ridgefield and a Ranger with the Conservation Commission. His hobbies included gardening, photography, skiing, hiking, camping, climbing and kayaking.
He is survived by his partner, Helena Garan of Johnson City, NY and her three daughters, Christine, Jacqueline and Farrah; his sister Helen Pettit Murratti of Branford; his former wife Patricia Pettit of Ridgefield; his nephews Jeffrey (Brianna) of Greenfield Ctr., NY, Christopher (Renee) Murratti of East Haven, Steven Murratti (Kim) of Seymour and great-nephews Jack, Nolan, Ryan and Kyle and great-niece, Leanne. He was predeceased by his niece Trish Johnson.
A Celebration of Life led by Reverend James Watson will be held on Saturday, June 15 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Congregational Church; 103 Main Street, Ridgefield.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Cape Cares - PO Box 709 Rockland, MA 02370, www.Capecares.org or Ann's Place - 80 Sawmill Road, Danbury, CT 06810, www.annsplace.org
Kane Funeral Home, Ridgefield is in care of arrangements.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
Download Now