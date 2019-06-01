Gordon G. Pettit, Jr.

Gordon G. Pettit, Jr. who practiced dentistry in Ridgefield for 32 years, died peacefully Thursday, May 23 at Danbury Hospital after a long battle with prostate cancer. He was 75.

Dr. Pettit graduated from Northwestern University Dental School and joined his father in his dental practice in Ridgefield.

He was born in New London, CT on August 5, 1943. As a teen, he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout; a proud moment shared by him and his family.

Dr. Pettit was dedicated to volunteering with Habitat for Humanity and many years with Cape Cares where he worked with fellow dentists in the dental clinic in Honduras. He was a Deacon at the First Congregational Church of Ridgefield and a Ranger with the Conservation Commission. His hobbies included gardening, photography, skiing, hiking, camping, climbing and kayaking.

He is survived by his partner, Helena Garan of Johnson City, NY and her three daughters, Christine, Jacqueline and Farrah; his sister Helen Pettit Murratti of Branford; his former wife Patricia Pettit of Ridgefield; his nephews Jeffrey (Brianna) of Greenfield Ctr., NY, Christopher (Renee) Murratti of East Haven, Steven Murratti (Kim) of Seymour and great-nephews Jack, Nolan, Ryan and Kyle and great-niece, Leanne. He was predeceased by his niece Trish Johnson.

A Celebration of Life led by Reverend James Watson will be held on Saturday, June 15 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Congregational Church; 103 Main Street, Ridgefield.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Cape Cares - PO Box 709 Rockland, MA 02370, www.Capecares.org or Ann's Place - 80 Sawmill Road, Danbury, CT 06810, www.annsplace.org

