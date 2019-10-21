|
Harriet J. Principe
Harriet J. Principe, 96, of Ridgefield, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at her home. She was the beloved wife of the late Evo Principe.
Mrs. Principe was born in New Paltz, NY on July 16, 1923; a daughter of the late Moses and Grace (Johnson) Lamere. After marrying her husband, Evo, they started a family after they moved into their new home in Ridgefield in 1947. She worked for the NY Railroad Company as well as a local dental office and later was the family babysitter. Mrs. Principe enjoyed crocheting and traveling including trips to Hawaii, Europe and South America. She was a parishioner of St. Mary Church, of Ridgefield.
Mrs. Principe is survived by her three children: Cheryl Testa and her husband, Michael; Robert Principe and his wife, Pam and Don Principe and his wife, Erma. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren: Melissa Bier and her husband, Matt, Ryan Testa and his wife, Kiley, Becky Daigle and her husband, Tim, Brett Principe, Matthew Principe and Leah Principe. In addition, Mrs. Principe is survived by 4 great-grandchildren; Logan Bier, Gracen and Macklin Testa and Jackson Daigle. Although the last 2 years were challenging, the family would like to thank Marina Qatamadze for her unwavering love and care for her "Nanka" as well as the wonderful staff at Regional Hospice of Danbury.
Friends will be received on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. A prayer service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home; interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery; 110 North Street, Ridgefield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Regional Hospice: 30 Milestone Road; Danbury, CT 06810.
Published in The Ridgefield Press from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019