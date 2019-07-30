|
|
Hedy Latkowski
Hedy Latkowski, age 94, passed away peacefully at home in Ridgefield, Ct. on June 16, 2019. She was born in Manhattan and was raised in Beechhurst, New York. She lived in Beechhurst for 80 years before moving to Ridgefield to be closer to family. Hedy loved her animals, was an avid reader and traveled extensively with her two sisters. As an accomplished artist, she brought her paints everywhere, producing an extensive collection of art, from portraits to landscapes. She will be very missed by her family and friends. Mass will be held at Saint Luke Church in Whitestone, N.Y. on Monday, August 12th at 10:15 a.m. Private Interment will follow.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Aug. 1, 2019