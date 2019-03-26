The Ridgefield Press Obituaries
|
Services
Kane Funeral Home Inc
25 Catoonah St
Ridgefield, CT 06877
(203) 438-6597
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kane Funeral Home Inc
25 Catoonah St
Ridgefield, CT 06877
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
First Congregational Church
103 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT
View Map
Herman L. Schuster
1940 - 2019 Obituary
Herman L. Schuster Obituary
Herman L. Schuster
On March 18, 2019, Herman L. Schuster, of Ridgefield, passed away surrounded by friends and family. He was the loving husband of Mrs. Pamela (Pond) Schuster.
Mr. Schuster was born on March 8, 1940 in Newton, NJ; a son of the late Herman and Mary Ann (Jaeger) Schuster. Herman spent his early years living near Mamanasco Lake, where he and his brother, George, perfected their passion for fishing, canoeing, and all of the activities the lake had to offer.
A lifelong Ridgefield resident graduating from Ridgefield High School in 1958, Mr. Schuster was an avid equestrian spending much of his time enjoying the bridle trails of North Salem. He loved flowers and gardening, a hobby he was able to pass down to his children and grandchildren. Later in life, Herman enjoyed spending time with friends as a member of the Ramapoo Gun Club.
Mr. Schuster is survived by his wife of 56 years, Pamela and their children: Russell Schuster and his wife, Tara; Sonia Ippoliti and her husband, Michael and Andrea Rowan and her husband, Peter Millar. Mr. Schuster is also survived by seven grandchildren: Alexandra, Isabel, Caroline, Ava, Peter Bridger, Sean and Colin as well as a brother, George Schuster and his wife, Sylvia.
Friends will be received on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Funeral services will take place on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 12 Noon at the First Congregational Church; 103 Main Street, Ridgefield. Interment will be private.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Mar. 26, 2019
