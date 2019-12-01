The Ridgefield Press Obituaries
Kane Funeral Home Inc
25 Catoonah St
Ridgefield, CT 06877
(203) 438-6597
Irene B. Hammler

Irene B. Hammler
Irene B. Hammler, 92, of Ridgefield, CT and Gulfport, FL passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Richard Hammler. Mrs. Hammler was born in Johnstown, PA on January 6, 1927; the daughter of the late John Mihalko and Anna (Mihalko) Lindberg. A resident of Ridgefield for the past 65 years, Mrs. Hammler was a retired Human Resources Associate of American Cyanamid. She was a member of St. Mary's Church of Ridgefield.
Mrs. Hammler is survived by a sister in law, Ellen T. Mihalko and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 55 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, NY. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Most Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 5800 15th Ave. South #3337, Gulfport, FL 33707 or Founders Hall, 193 Danbury Rd., Ridgefield, CT 06877. Kane Funeral Home, Ridgefield is in care of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Dec. 5, 2019
