Irene Myers

Irene R. (Kranz) Myers, 91, of Swampscott, MA died on Monday, July 1, 2019 surrounded by her children and grandchildren at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers, MA. Born in Flint, Michigan to the late Joseph and Antonia (Von Schiffrer) Kranz, Irene had lived in Ann Arbor, MI, Whitesboro, NY, Ridgefield, CT, Hilton Head, SC, and most recently Swampscott, MA where she lived in her later years to be closer to her family. Irene was the loving wife of 42 years to the late Robert Myers. She was a real estate broker in Ridgefield, CT for 25 years, and she was devoted to her church; St. Mary's Parish in Ridgefield. Irene had several interests including skiing, golfing, travel, and later singing with a Hilton Head choral society group. She especially enjoyed planning family gatherings as her family grew in size. Irene's happiest moments were when she was surrounded by family, which extended to the many friends of her children. When people of all ages met Irene, they immediately had a new friend in her.

Irene is survived by her son David Myers of Saratoga Springs, NY, daughter Denise Singley of Swampscott, MA, son Larry Myers of The Woodlands, TX, brother Maynard Kranz, and her eight grandchildren; Ryan Myers of San Diego, CA, Samantha Myers of Bogota, Colombia, Matthew Singley of Swampscott, MA, Meghan Singley Jackson of Newburyport, MA, Cathryn Singley of So. Lake Tahoe, CA, Allison Myers of Houston, TX, Alexander Myers of Tulsa, OK, Shay Myers of Houston, TX and great-granddaughter Keira Irene Jackson of Newburyport, MA. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Robert Myers, and siblings Leona Kelley, Mildred Myers, and Robert Kranz.

A graveside service was held on Friday, July 5, 2019 at St. Mary's Cemetery, Ridgefield, CT. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Irene's name to her church, St. Mary's Parish of Ridgefield, CT at www.Stmarysridgefield.org. Arrangements by Solimine Funeral Home, Lynn, MA. Online guestbook at www.Solimine.com. Published in The Ridgefield Press on July 11, 2019