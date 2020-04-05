|
|
Irina Popow-Horsa
Irina Popow-Horsa passed away on Monday, March 30 in Oklahoma City, OK due to complications from a stroke. She was just 6 months shy of her 90th birthday. Irina "Irene" Shirbakov was born on October 9, 1930 in Oryol, Russia. She lost her mom at age 10 in a bombing raid as German forces advanced into Russia barely surviving herself until being freed from the rubble. She was then raised by an uncle and eventually moved to post-war Munich where she went to high school and met her husband of 56 years, Wladislaw "Walter" Popow-Horsa. They married in 1949 and set sail for the United States in pursuit of the American dream.
The couple were sponsored by a farming family in Laconia, New Hampshire where they both learned English and new skills. During this time Walter also served in the Korean War. They eventually moved to Stamford, CT where they both worked for Piney Bowes. Irina worked for the Accounting Department as a bookkeeper and Walter worked in the Tool and Die shop until becoming a Mechanical Engineer upon graduating college which he attended at night.
In 1959 Irina became a full-time mother until her children were of school age moving to Ridgefield in 1966 and living on Ridgecrest Drive until 2000. In the mid-1970's Irina re-entered the work force by working at the Ridgefield Cheese Shop which is on Catoonah street where Tiger Sports is today. She then moved on to work at the Union Trust Bank, currently Wells Fargo, in Wilton and then Ridgefield where she retired as a head teller in 1996. In the latter 1990's she also worked for her brother-in-law Val Horsa at Bangkok, his restaurant in Danbury. In 2000 the couple moved to Marlborough, CT. Walter passed away in 2005 and Irina continued to live there until 2018 when she moved to Purcell, Oklahoma with her daughter and family.
In the early 1980's Irina was a member of the Tiger Booster club and ran concessions for all RHS Varsity home hockey games for three years. She was also a big New York Islanders fan along with figure skating and gymnastics, while also being a great cook and Canasta player. Irina was a very good natured, gentle, and kind person always willing to help anyone.
Irina is survived by her daughter Natalie Olson-Shaw and her husband Tom Shaw of Purcell, OK, and her son Victor Horsa of Danbury, CT along with three grandchildren, Gwen Olson, Vanessa Horsa, and Chris Horsa.
Services will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Ridgefield in a private ceremony. The Cornell Funeral Home in Danbury is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers or donations, the family is asking everyone to be kind and help one another during these difficult times.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Apr. 9, 2020