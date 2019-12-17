|
Iris Ellen Klein
Iris Ellen Klein, 73, a Ridgefield, CT resident for over 45 years, passed away peacefully Friday, December 13th, at Danbury Hospital.
Iris was born at Beth El Hospital in Brooklyn, NY. Her parents, Sam and Rose Stolon, moved to Far Rockaway, NY with Iris and her sister Debra, where Iris lived for 14 years. Iris graduated from Far Rockaway High School, then went on to the Fashion Institute of Technology where she graduated with a degree in Fashion Marketing. In her early career she worked as a fashion buyer for a chain of department stores. She married Roy Abrams at the age of 22 and had two children, Melissa, 50, and Jason, 46. The family moved to Ridgefield, CT in 1970. She and Roy divorced in 1986. Iris was a past president of the Ridgefield community chapter of ORT, the Jewish occupational and rehabilitation training organization. She worked at Ridgefield High School as the assistant to the athletic director. Later she was the office manager for William Raveis Real Estate in Wilton.
Iris remarried in 1993 to Arthur Klein, 79, from Bronx, NY. Art had four children, Elyse, Melissa, Joshua and Melody.
Daughter Melissa and husband Tom Goosmann gave Iris her first grandchildren, Maya and Bryan, twins who are now 18. Eliana, 5, is her granddaughter from son Jason and wife Violeta. Her other grandchildren through marriage include: Jake, 14, and Leyna, 7 from Melissa and Ed Aguilar; Caitlyn 7, daughter Elyse and Blake LeRibeus; Mason, 3, and Violet, 6 months, son and daughter of Josh and Emily Klein.
Iris saw the beauty in everyone and everything. She loved her friends, the town of Ridgefield, her pet dogs, needlepoint, knitting, and crafting miniature dollhouses. Her favorite lifelong pastimes were reading and broadway theater. Her family meant everything to her.
Services were held at Collins Funeral Home, Norwalk, CT followed by burial at Temple Shalom/Independent Hebrew Society Cemetery, Norwalk, CT.
Donations may be made in Iris' name to two causes very dear to her: the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 659 Tower Avenue, First Floor Hartford, CT 06112 and the North Shore Animal League, 25 Davis Ave., Port Washington, NY 11050.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Dec. 19, 2019