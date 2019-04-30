Isabel J. Forster

On April 19, 2019, the world got a little less stylish, elegant, and graceful when Isabel J. Forster of Greenville passed away at the age of 85.

Isabel was born in The Pas Manitoba, Canada to the late Anthony and Mary Bialkoski. In 1957 she moved to the United States and married her first husband, Allan Thomas. She resided in Ridgefield, CT until 1982, when she married her second husband, William Forster, Jr and they moved to Greenville, SC. She has called Greenville home for the last 37 years.

Isabel was a fabulous woman with a fierce passion for life. She never missed an opportunity to host a cocktail or dinner party and had countless friends that she adored. She truly never met a stranger and possessed an irresistible magnetic personality. Her eye for fashion and grace made her a style icon. Gardening was one of her favorite hobbies and she enjoyed many hours tending to her beloved gardens.

Isabel loved Greenville and was an active supporter of the local arts community and member of Greenville Women Giving. Her home away from home was Vico Morcote, Switzerland, where she and her husband Bill spent many memorable years together.

Words do not adequately describe how much Isabel will be missed. Her zest for life and keen fashion sense can never be replicated or replaced.

Isabel is survived by her children, Craig Thomas (Denise), Kellee Thomas (Don Brun); her grandchildren, Allan Thomas, Megan Thomas, Emillee Vinogradsky (Dmitry), Brooke Garlin; and her great-granddaughter, Nova Vinogradsky.

In addition to her parents, Isabel was preceded in death by her first husband, Allan Thomas; her second husband, William Forster; and her son, Lawrence "Cap" Thomas.

A celebration of life and memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 9th at 12:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Buncombe Street United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service in the Parlor from 10:30 – 11:45 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Isabel's honor to Greenville Women Giving at GreenvilleWomenGiving.org/donate or to the .

Online condolences may be shared with the family at MackeyMortuary.com. Published in The Ridgefield Press on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary