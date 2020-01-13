|
James Ronald Steiger Jr.
James Ronald Steiger, Jr., "Ron", 81, of Ridgefield, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Roberta "Bobbie" Steiger.
Ron is survived by his son, Scott P. Steiger and his wife, Beverly of New Fairfield along with their children, Phillip and Simon; his daughter-in-law, Rebecca Steiger of Sherman along with her children, Eleanor, Maxwell and Charlotte; his brother, Donald Steiger and his wife, Linda of Oakland, CA; and his sister, Sue Halsey and her husband Palmer of Greenville, SC.
Ron was born in Dayton, OH; a son of the late Pauline (Richards) and James Ronald Steiger Sr. In addition to his wife and parents, Ron was predeceased by a son, J. Ronald Steiger III.
A resident of Ridgefield since 1977; Ron was a retired IBM executive. Prior to joining IBM, Ron served in the United States Army Reserves and later graduated from Harvard's Executive MBA program. He was a member of Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church and the Ridgefield Men's Club where he was a past president. His involvment in the Ridgefield Men's Club gave him great joy and the friendships he made were very dear to him. He was a lifelong tennis player and member of the USPTA. The son of a music teacher, he had a great appreciation of music and supported the arts as a Carnegie Hall season ticket holder for many years. Ron enjoyed biking, kayaking, camping and spending time with his family on vacations. He was a generous, honest and humble man that was more interesed in hearing about your day than talking about himself. Although, Ron lived a full, and active life with many accomplishments, he received the most joy from spending time with his 5 beloved grandchildren. He attended every practice, game and band concert he could, always cheering them on. He truly delighted in them. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Friends will be received on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Interment will be private.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Jan. 16, 2020