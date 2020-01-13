The Ridgefield Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kane Funeral Home Inc
25 Catoonah St
Ridgefield, CT 06877
(203) 438-6597
Resources
More Obituaries for J. Steiger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

J. Ronald Steiger Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
J. Ronald Steiger Jr. Obituary
James Ronald Steiger Jr.
James Ronald Steiger, Jr., "Ron", 81, of Ridgefield, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Roberta "Bobbie" Steiger.
Ron is survived by his son, Scott P. Steiger and his wife, Beverly of New Fairfield along with their children, Phillip and Simon; his daughter-in-law, Rebecca Steiger of Sherman along with her children, Eleanor, Maxwell and Charlotte; his brother, Donald Steiger and his wife, Linda of Oakland, CA; and his sister, Sue Halsey and her husband Palmer of Greenville, SC.
Ron was born in Dayton, OH; a son of the late Pauline (Richards) and James Ronald Steiger Sr. In addition to his wife and parents, Ron was predeceased by a son, J. Ronald Steiger III.
A resident of Ridgefield since 1977; Ron was a retired IBM executive. Prior to joining IBM, Ron served in the United States Army Reserves and later graduated from Harvard's Executive MBA program. He was a member of Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church and the Ridgefield Men's Club where he was a past president. His involvment in the Ridgefield Men's Club gave him great joy and the friendships he made were very dear to him. He was a lifelong tennis player and member of the USPTA. The son of a music teacher, he had a great appreciation of music and supported the arts as a Carnegie Hall season ticket holder for many years. Ron enjoyed biking, kayaking, camping and spending time with his family on vacations. He was a generous, honest and humble man that was more interesed in hearing about your day than talking about himself. Although, Ron lived a full, and active life with many accomplishments, he received the most joy from spending time with his 5 beloved grandchildren. He attended every practice, game and band concert he could, always cheering them on. He truly delighted in them. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Friends will be received on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Interment will be private.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of J.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -