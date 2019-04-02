Jacqueline B. Wetmore

Jacqueline B. Wetmore, age 88, a resident of Maplewood at Stony Hill in Bethel passed away on Monday, April 1. She was the wife of the late Donald E. Wetmore. Jackie was born in Danbury, CT on October 17, 1930. She was the daughter of the late David and Ruth Baker.

Jackie was a member of the 1948 graduating class of Danbury High School and enjoyed participating in the class reunions. Mrs. Wetmore was secretary-treasurer of the Wetmore's Auto dealership in New Milford that she and her husband operated for almost 50 years. Wetmore's continues to be operated as a successful family business today by her grandson, Scott Brittingham, Jr. She was a past member of the Ridgewood Country Club who enjoyed playing golf and bowling with her husband and friends.

Donald and Jackie raised their family on Candlewood Lake in Brookfield, CT. Jackie's greatest accomplishment and joy was her sixty-five-year marriage to her husband Donald and her loving family. Jackie will be truly missed by her sister Jocelyn Baker of Rapid City, SD; her daughter Lorna Bufkin and son-in-law Ray Bufkin of Brookfield, CT; daughter Jinny Brittingham and son-in-law Scott Brittingham of New Milford, CT; son Bryan Wetmore and daughter-in-law Lauren Wetmore of Yarmouth Port, MA; and daughter Pam Neumann and son-in-law Chip Neumann of Ridgefield, CT. She is also survived by her 8 grandchildren: Kerry Rice, Bryan Bufkin, Shaela Costello, Scott Brittingham Jr., Lindsay Murachver, Heather Salaga, Leah Hayner, Brooke Neumann and 12 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister, Joyce Scalzo.

The family is so grateful for all the nurses, aides and staff who helped care for Jackie at Maplewood in Bethel. You all hold a special place in all our hearts. Thank you to the staff of Regional Hospice for providing support to the family.

Memorial donations may be made to Regional Hospice and Palliative Care, 30 Milestone Road, Danbury, CT 06801.

Private funeral services will be held at the discretion of the family. The Brookfield Funeral Home, 786 Federal Road, Brookfield is in charge of arrangements.