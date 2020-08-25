1/
James Carboni
1938 - 2020
May 10, 1938 - August 20, 2020James Carboni passed away August 20 at 82 years old from a long battle with Parkinson's decease. He is survived by his wife Bonnie (Davidson) Carboni and his two step children Kim and Brad and his three brothers Don, Ron and Michael.
Mr. Carboni was a native of Ridgefield and the third son of Reno and Laura Carboni.
James graduated from Ridgefield High School in 1956 and joined the Army soon after graduating. After the army James married Bonnie and they moved to Nashua New Hampshire.
James will be greatly missed and never forgotten. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation.

Published in The Ridgefield Press on Aug. 25, 2020.
