James "Jim" R. Coyman, 77 of Ridgefield passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 29, 2020, with his family by his side. He was the loving husband of Ruth "Ree" M. (Schuessler) Coyman.
Jim was born on March 9, 1943, in Weymouth, MA, son of the late Frank and Alice (McGrath) Coyman. He attended Northeastern University, majoring in business, and played on their varsity basketball team. After college, he enlisted in the Marine Corps Reserves.
Jim and Ree met while skiing in Vermont and married on August 29, 1970. They moved to Ridgefield in 1977 when Xerox transferred Jim to the area. Later, in 1985 Mr. Coyman started his own commercial printing company, Graphic Management Partners. He was a driven business owner. Yet, in his spare time enjoyed skiing, golfing, traveling, and weekends on Cape Cod. Jim was a long time member of St. Mary's Church.
He is survived by his beloved wife Ree of 50 years and his children; Christine and her husband Paul also of Ridgefield and Brian and his wife Tamara, who reside in New Fairfield. Also, surviving are his 5 grandchildren; Rylan, Ben, and Miles Cherico and Grayson and Logan Coyman, as well as a sister Katy Coyman-Huntress and her husband Craig of Marshfield, MA.
Due to the COVID 19 guidelines, funeral services will be held privately. A Celebration of Life will take place when all can gather without restrictions. Memorial contributions may be made to a special website for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
which Jim had as a customer for many years: http://https://events.lls.org/pages/home/JimCoyman2020
