James G. Sandy

On April 29, James (Jim) Sandy passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by loved ones. Jim was born April 2, 1938 in Indiana, PA, the son of Albert and Mary Grace Sandy. While in high school, Jim lettered in basketball and played trumpet in the marching band; gifted vocally, he also sang at many musical events in Indiana County. He was very active in the local boy scout troop in his hometown and attained the rank of Eagle Scout.

He received a bachelor's degree in geography from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1960 and earned a master's degree in urban planning at UCLA while working full-time as a teacher in the Los Angeles public schools. Jim had called Ridgefield home since moving here with his family in 1973 after accepting a position as Town Planner of Greenwich, a position he held until 1995 when he retired to start his own consulting business. While his children were growing up, he was always an enthusiastic supporter of their many extracurricular activities and coached girls' softball at Farmingville school.

He is survived by his wife Louise, children Jamie, Eric (Andrea McGrail), Laura (Craig Finley), and Megan, and grandchildren Abigail, Madilyn, Joshua, and Grace. Other survivors include a brother, Delbert Sandy and sister-in-law Ruth Sandy of Jeannette, PA. A celebration of his life will be held at a date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association Hospice Care, 26 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield CT 06877.



