Jane H. Baumler

Jane H. Baumler (nee Hatch), 91, passed away on June 24, 2019 in Redding, Connecticut.

Jane was born on December 18, 1927 in Buffalo, NY.

She was a 1946 graduate of the Buffalo Seminary and a 1950 graduate of Michigan State University. She taught elementary school in Battle Creek Michigan and Lakewood, OH. She traveled to Europe on the Queen Mary. After marrying her husband Robert in 1959, Jane moved to Buffalo where she became a longtime member of Central Presbyterian Church. Jane was an active member of The Women's Association, a member of the Twentieth Century Club and the American Association of University Women. She enjoyed vacations to Chautauqua and Lake George and visits from her sister's family in Michigan. In 2007, Jane and Bob moved to Meadow Ridge in Redding, CT to be near her daughter. Her greatest joys were seeing her grandchildren grow up. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert A. Baumler. Loving mother of Ann (Stephen) Harrington, of Ridgefield; devoted grandmother of Lilia and Daniel; dearest sister of the late Nancy Tomlinson. She is also survived by many nephews and nieces.

Services were held on Wednesday July 10 in Buffalo, NY. Memorial donations may be made to the Ridgefield Library, Ridgefield, CT. A local remembrance service will be held at a future date. Published in The Ridgefield Press on July 25, 2019