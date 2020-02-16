|
Janet I. Van Wagner
Janet Ida Van Wagner, 82, of Ridgefield, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020; she was the loving wife of William J. Van Wagner Jr.
Mrs. Van Wagner was born on March 13, 1937 in Norwalk, CT; a daughter of the late Erich and Agnes (Peterson) Wahrlich; also a sister of the late Richard Wahrlich.
Janet attended the Gilbert and Bennett School in Georgetown through 8th grade, then Staples High in Westport.
A resident of Ridgefield since 1964, Mrs. Van Wagner graduated from secretarial school, worked for Perkin Elmer, King Neptune, Ulman devices of Ridgefield and then again, Perkin Elmer, where she retired at the age of 63. Janet met many lifelong friends during those years. She was a lifelong member of her beloved Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Georgetown.
Janet enjoyed her trips to the casino, her love of cooking, gardening, traveling and her children and grandchildren.
Mrs. Van Wagner is survived by her husband of 61 years, William and their 2 daughters, Lori Van Wagner-Showers and her husband Joseph, Lynn VanWagner and her dog Sable. Mrs. Van Wagner is also survived by 4 grandchildren; Michael, Jessica, Jacob and William Tyler.
A Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, February 22nd , at 11 a.m. at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 44 Portland Avenue, Georgetown, CT 06829. There will be no calling hours; interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Feb. 20, 2020