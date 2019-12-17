|
|
Janice O'Brien Almond
Janice O'Brien Almond, 89, of Ridgefield, passed away on December 12, 2019 after a short illness. She was born in Holyoke, Massachusetts on April 7, 1930, the daughter of the late Robert and Anna O'Brien. Janice graduated from University of Connecticut and was a member of the Delta Zeta sorority. A longtime resident of Ridgefield, she volunteered many hours of community service through the Lions Club, the Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association, Founders Hall, Keeler's Tavern, and other organizations. She had many friends in Ridgefield. Janice loved to sing and pursued that for decades as a contributing member of the St. Mary's Choir and the Ridgefield Chorale. Her laughter and witty sense of humor will be greatly missed.
Janice was predeceased by her husband John Carter Almond, her son Carter Almond and an infant son, and her brother Paul (Pat) O'Brien. She is survived by three devoted daughters, Jay (Mark) Lux of Charleston, SC; Cindy (Tom) Vaughn of Pawley's Island, SC; and Nancy (Paul) Hunter of Aliso Viejo, CA. She is also survived by nine loving grandchildren, Chris (Alexia) Lux of Palm Beach, FL; Jenna (Sean) Lackey of New York, NY; Justin Lux of New York, NY; Erin (Tyler) Ewell of Swarthmore, PA; Meaghan (Stephen) Pierce of Clifton, VA; Taylor Vaughn of Raleigh, NC; Eric Hunter of Aliso Viejo, CA; Torie Hunter of Denver, CO; and Matthew Hunter of San Diego, CA. She was immensely proud of her seven perfect and beautiful great-grandchildren: Arabella, Adriana and Jack Lux, Emma Lackey, Clara and Tommy Ewell, and Alex Pierce. She is also survived by her brother Bob (Anne) O'Brien of Hamden, CT.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 1:15 p.m. at St. Mary's Church in Ridgefield. Interment will be private. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association or Founders Hall.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Dec. 19, 2019