Jarlyn (Jari) Schembri, 95, of Lake Worth, FL, passed away on Saturday February 16, 2019 with her children by her side. She was the beloved wife of 57 year to the late Cosmo Schembri. She is survived by her children, Lauryl Schembri Ryan and husband Ted of Ridgefield, CT and son Charles Schembri and wife Maria of Davie, FL. Jari was born on December 3, 1923 in Buffalo, NY to the late Anna (nee Pollina) and James Pecoraro. She is predeceased by her siblings Grace Aguglia and husband Dannie, George Pecora and wife Florence, Florence Palmeri and husband Pete and Russell Pecoraro. She leaves behind many cousins, nieces and nephews, her sisters-in-law Sally Pecoraro and Frances Jamotta.

Jari was a beautiful and elegant professional ballroom dance instructor and worked for Fred Astaire while in Buffalo. She left Buffalo in 1952 and spent four months travelling throughout Europe. She returned from Europe and moved to Manhattan where she worked for Arthur Murray for many years. She was introduced to the love of her life, Cosmo Schembri in 1955.They married in 1958 and lived a long and happy life together. They were a match made in heaven and adored each other. They loved to dance and were the life of every party. They moved to Westchester, NY in 1960 and raised a family. They retired to Lake Worth, FL in 1997.

Jari was an independent woman ahead of her time. She was a natural leader with a zest for life. She was an adventurous, confident, outgoing and strong woman who loved to laugh. She set a great example for her children to live by.

She was a proficient seamstress and loved taking photos. She worked as a volunteer for many organizations including Welcome Wagon. For many years she loved spending summers in Cassadaga, NY at a family summer place along with her extended family. Jari left behind many beautiful memories and she will be greatly missed.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held in Buffalo, NY at a future date.