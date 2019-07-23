Jean Martin

With great sadness, the family of Jean Martin announce her passing after a brief illness on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the age of 87. Jean departed in peace, surrounded by family.

She was predeceased by her loving husband of 48 years, Robert W. Martin. She leaves behind her three children, Kyle (Charles) Campbell, Jeffrey, and Kathryn (Jeffry) Simpson.

She will be fondly remembered by her four grandchildren, Nicole (Chris), Tara (Sean), Holly (Jon), Scott (Lake), and her three great-grandchildren, Nova, Ozzi, and Calvin. She also leaves behind her sister, Dorothy Fornal, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Born in Hartford, CT on October 22, 1931 and raised in nearby Meriden, Jean moved around the country before making her longtime home in Ridgefield, CT where she and

Bob raised their three children and made lifelong friends. She was known for saying, "A house is a house, but a home is a home" - a reference to the importance she placed on relationships over things. She spent the last eight years making Kingwood, TX her home, with many new friends of which she spoke fondly.

Jean was a talented businesswoman who owned and managed many enterprises over the years, including

Country Corners store in Ridgefield, multiple rental properties, and a ceramics shop on Main Street. She was an avid world traveler, enjoyed golf and tennis, and retained endless energy for adventures with her grandchildren. Jean had a passion for Bridge and the friendships forged over the game, and she proudly earned the rank of Silver Life Master in 2018. More than anything, though, she loved to cook delicious meals and treats for family and friends; giving to others brought her immense joy. With her magnetic personality and exceptional ability to listen, she never met a stranger. Jean gifted a legacy of humor, profound warmth, and ability to envelop everyone with a sense of belonging. Beyond her overwhelming capacity to love and listen, Jean was the light and spark of every party, of which she hosted countless. She was witty and spirited through and through, even in her final moments. Jean was an enthusiastic supporter of Family Time Crisis and Counseling Center. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to www.familytimeccc.org

A Celebration of Jean's Life will be announced at a later date. Memories and photos can be shared and viewed on her memorial page at www.mem.com. Published in The Ridgefield Press on July 25, 2019