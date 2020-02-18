|
Jeanne M. Cook
Jeanne M. Cook, 90, of Ridgefield, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020.
Jeanne was born in Libertyville, IL on June 1, 1929; the 4th of six children of the late Lewis and Esther (Rockenbach) Mills. She was a Purdue alumna and president of her sorority Delta Gamma. She married the late Richard F. Cook in 1952.
A resident of Ridgefield since 1970, she owned the Jeanne Cook Travel Agency in town for over 25 years. She traveled to all continents following her own passion for traveling. She became involved with the Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra in its early years and was the president of the RSO board for 9 years. She was involved in the founding of the RSO Foundation and helped raise money for the RSO. She also raised funds for the Keeler Tavern Museum and was one of the founders of the Ridgefield Playhouse. She helped raise money to buy equipment for the HD broadcasts at the Playhouse from the Metropolitan Opera, the Bolshoi Ballet and National Theater in London.
Jeanne is survived by her son, Steven Cook; her daughter, Suzanne Wong; her granddaughter, Kathryn Wong; her brother, Jim Mills and her sister, Carol Henson.
She was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Charles; sisters, Shirley and Nancy; and husband, Richard.
Friends may gather on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Keeler Tavern, 152 Main Street, Ridgefield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Keeler Tavern Museum, the Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra or the Ridgefield Playhouse.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Feb. 20, 2020