Jeffrey C. Norris
Jeffrey Cunningham Norris, 64, of Fernandina Beach, Fla, a much loved father, brother, friend and husband passed away suddenly on June 29, 2020. A friend described him as a rare bird –genuine, gritty, funny, devilish, creative and devoted to his family, sharing his often untethered joy and obvious family love with everyone in his life.
Jeff was born October 12, 1955 in Norwalk, Ct and spent his formative years in Westport, Connecticut where he developed his love of the water and sailing and formed many lifelong friendships. After graduating from Staples High School, Jeff ("Buzzy"), attended the University of Connecticut where he majored in landscape architecture and began a lifelong talent and enjoyment of gardening. Jeff was very proud of his many first place and best in show ribbons for his Dahlias grown in his gardens and being a wonderfully generous man, he shared his flowers with all he knew.
After college, Jeff spent some time sailing, perfecting his celestial navigation and working on boat charters all over the world until he met his future wife Kim and began a career as a custom woodworker and finish carpenter. In 1987, Jeff and Kim moved to Ridgefield, Ct where they spent 22 wonderful years raising their two beautiful daughters, Skylar and Shauna. The family skied in Vermont and traveled all over participating in soccer and lacrosse tournaments. Jeff was athletic and passed that on to his daughters. He also passed on his love of the ocean and the family had many vacations, beaching around the world.
Jeff spent many years as a stay at home dad and fixing up the houses the family lived in. His bond with his daughters and the many beautiful and loving homes he finished with his bare hands were things he was most proud of. Life with Jeff was active, fun and full of laughter and positive energy always. In 2018, Jeff and Kim bought a permanent home in Amelia Island after decades of vacationing here usually with extra children in tow. The world is a better place for having Jeffrey Norris in it, we lost him too soon.
Jeff is survived by his wife Kim, his daughter's Skylar and Shauna, his mother-in-law Mary, his sister Cornelia, his brother Ted, and many nieces and nephews and family members. The family hope to celebrate his life with friends and family in Connecticut in the near future.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Jeff's favorite charity, Disabled American Veterans at DAV.org
.
Please share your memories and condolences at www.oxleyheard.com
OXLEY-HEARD FUNERAL DIRECTORS