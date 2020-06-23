Joan McKee

Joan Carolyn McKee
Joan Carolyn McKee, 87, longtime resident of Ridgefield, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 21, 2020. She was the loving wife of Thomas D. McKee.
Joan was born on April 26, 1933 in Chicago, IL; a daughter of the late Joseph and Irene (Stieber) Hopkins. Joan graduated from University of Miami, Ohio where she met her husband Tom on a blind date. Tom went into the Navy and they soon moved onto Naval life in California and Rhode Island. Back in civilian life, they were on the move to many states before the landing in Ridgefield. Joan worked as a speech therapist, special needs teacher, interior decorator, sales rep and ended her career with an exciting stint in show business. This included TV commercials, print work, fashion modelling and an extra in movies.
A resident of Ridgefield since 1971, Joan was a member of the First Congregational Church of Ridgefield. She was also a member of the PEO Ridgefield Chapter, the Ridgefield Chorale and the Candlewood Yacht Club. Joan and Tom loved to travel and were fortunate to see the world while attending Tom's Book Publishing conferences together. Joan loved music, dance and spending time with her family as her grandchildren and grand dogs were all raised nearby. Joan's spirit has always been and continues to be, a shining star!
Joan is survived by her husband of 64 years, Thomas and their 3 daughters, Wendy Levandowski and her husband, Larry; Laurie Gavel and her husband, Frank and Lisa Kopcik and her husband, James. In addition, Joan is survived by her grandchildren, Thomas and Rebecca Gavel and Ian and Jillian Kopcik as well as a sister, Diana Rintala.
A Celebration of Life service will take place at a date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association and The Michael J. Fox Foundation.
Joan Carolyn McKee, 87, longtime resident of Ridgefield, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 21, 2020. She was the loving wife of Thomas D. McKee.
Joan was born on April 26, 1933 in Chicago, IL; a daughter of the late Joseph and Irene (Stieber) Hopkins. Joan graduated from University of Miami, Ohio where she met her husband Tom on a blind date. Tom went into the Navy and they soon moved onto Naval life in California and Rhode Island. Back in civilian life, they were on the move to many states before the landing in Ridgefield. Joan worked as a speech therapist, special needs teacher, interior decorator, sales rep and ended her career with an exciting stint in show business. This included TV commercials, print work, fashion modelling and an extra in movies.
A resident of Ridgefield since 1971, Joan was a member of the First Congregational Church of Ridgefield. She was also a member of the PEO Ridgefield Chapter, the Ridgefield Chorale and the Candlewood Yacht Club. Joan and Tom loved to travel and were fortunate to see the world while attending Tom's Book Publishing conferences together. Joan loved music, dance and spending time with her family as her grandchildren and grand dogs were all raised nearby. Joan's spirit has always been and continues to be, a shining star!
Joan is survived by her husband of 64 years, Thomas and their 3 daughters, Wendy Levandowski and her husband, Larry; Laurie Gavel and her husband, Frank and Lisa Kopcik and her husband, James. In addition, Joan is survived by her grandchildren, Thomas and Rebecca Gavel and Ian and Jillian Kopcik as well as a sister, Diana Rintala.
A Celebration of Life service will take place at a date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association and The Michael J. Fox Foundation.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times & The Ridgefield Press on Jun. 23, 2020.