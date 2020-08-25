Joan Lochner Minot

Joan Lochner Minot passed peacefully on July 17 at Meadow Ridge in Redding, Ct. She will be long remembered for being wise and loving and her ability to laugh and carry herself with dignity and style.

Joan was born August 24, 1925 in Mt. Vernon NY to Ralph and Dorothy Lochner. She attended school in Westport Ct. and graduated from the University of Michigan. She lived in NYC in her early twenties answering questions in an advice column of a NYC magazine.

Good friends, Averill and George Loh, introduced her to Henry S. Jacobson in high school. Several years and relationships later they married, moving to Ridgefield, Ct in 1953. Henry was the son of Dorothy Blanchard Hammerstein and step-son of Oscar Hammerstein II, so Oscar's shows and music were an exciting addition to their lives. They had 4 children. After 23 years they called it quits and Joan married the much loved motor-cycling riding thoracic surgeon, Henry D Minot III, who had 5 children. So now there were 9.

Joan was known for great parties and being a member and sometimes president of 2 Ridgefield Garden Clubs. For a few years she enjoyed having a landscaping business with Bill Rodier of Rodier Flowers and loved designing and landscaping custom made in-ground pools that blended with the environment. Joan was a devoted member of a bridge club that lasted 60 years as well as a women's investment group called Uptick for 45 years. Only recently, due to failing eye sight, did Joan stop doing her own investing. She volunteered with Visiting Nurses, played tennis, and liked watching all kinds of sports on television.

After 55 years in Ridgefield Joan moved to the retirement community of Meadow Ridge in Redding Ct. There she played in croquet tournaments, was a member of the opera club and, for several years, did accounting on the store computer, stockpiling the store with bread.

Joan is pre-deceased by her daughter Abigail Jacobson and her husband Henry Minot III. She is survived by her brother, Dick Lochner- Fl and her children; Kathryn Jacobson and husband Paul Cooke- CA, H. Paul Jacobson and wife Leny Jacobson- Ct, Matthew Jacobson- KY; stepchildren; Abby Minot-Ca, Sarah Minot Gelabert-Ca, Henry D. Minot IV-Ct, Ione Minot-Vt and Reid Minot-Tx; her grandchildren; Kiaora Fox-Ca, Kathryn Jacobson-NY, Andrew and Alex Jacobson-Ct., Leah Jacobson-Ca, Joan Cary Seymour-Ga, Theodore Jacobson-NY and Eric Jacobson-Ky; great-grandchildren; Osiris Fox, Isaiah and Ajala Fox-Kovach-Ca; her many nieces and nephews by blood and marriages; good friends, Averill Loh and family and Jo Peacock.

Due to Covid-19 there will be no memorial at this time. In the end it's all about LOVE and you Joan aka Mom aka Grandma were the shining example of love, humor, encouragement and wisdom. It will be so hard not to have you here but you are free now and you can see again. Thank you for leaving so much love in our worlds. We hope to pass it on as well as you did.

Contributions in her memory may be made to the Connecticut Lion's Eye Research Foundation, PO Box 848, Watertown, Connecticut 06795.



