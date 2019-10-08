|
Joanne McDonald
Joanne (LeVangie) McDonald, 90, of Ridgefield, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 7, 2019. She was the loving wife of Robert E. McDonald.
Joanne was born in Braintree, MA on February 25, 1929; a daughter of the late Francis and Mary (Henshon) LeVangie. She grew up in Rutland, Vermont and attended the College of St. Rose in Albany, New York graduating with a degree in English. Immediately following college, Joanne was interested in traveling, so she became a flight attendant for TWA. She held various teaching positions from high school English teacher, to elementary school teacher and many years as a preschool teacher at Creative Children's Korner, at which she made several life-long friends.
A longtime Ridgefield resident, Joanne was a member of St. Elizabeth Seton Church and enjoyed activities with the Prime Timers group. Her favorite times were large family gatherings, beach vacations and anything and everything involving her grandchildren! She loved to shop, especially for thoughtful cards and gifts.
Joanne is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Bob and their children; Mary Conroy (Bob), Moira Carlo (Tom), Mike McDonald (Ann), Ann Dickheiser (Bill), Pat Kurkjy (Neil), Sheila O'Connor (Sean) and Sue Nash (Andrew). She is also survived by 13 grandchildren; Mike Carlo (Rachel), Matt McDonald (Stephanie), Molly Galloway (Austin), Sarah Kerman (Alex), Caitlin Conroy, Geoff & Dan Dickheiser, Anna, Paul & Teresa Kurkjy, Patrick O'Connor, Madeline & Caroline Nash and one great-granddaughter, Addison Carlo. Joanne is also survived by a sister, Alice McIntryre, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Eleanor Pratt, and an infant brother, Leo LeVangie.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at St. Elizabeth Seton Church; 520 Ridgebury Road, Ridgefield. There will be no calling hours, interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Elizabeth Seton Church. Kane Funeral Home, Ridgefield is in care of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Oct. 10, 2019