Joe Knoche
Joe Knoche, 71, a carpenter who built his own house, a beloved son, husband, father and grandfather, died Wednesday, October 16 at his home.
A lifelong Ridgefielder, he graduated with the RHS class of 1966, then from Rider College. Joe learned his trade from his father Joe and uncle Terry of Knoche Brothers Carpentry, then carried it on. Joe worked hard, drove old pickups and enjoyed a beer after work. He'd drop by to visit friends, helped anyone with anything, enjoyed golf, his boat, fishing, hunting and loved the daffodils in Richardson Park.
He will be missed by his wife, Patsy Sheehan Knoche, his mother, Peg Knoche, sons Jake Knoche and his wife Brandi and Karl Knoche, and daughters, Loretta Knoche and Johanna Lasha and her husband Aaron, and grandchildren Wyatt and Kaia Knoche and Abigail and Amelia Lasha.
Friends may gather to celebrate Joe's life on Saturday, October 26 from 1:00 to 2:30 PM at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Ridgefield Fire Department Ambulance Fund, 6 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Oct. 24, 2019