John A. Lepes Jr.
John A. Lepes Jr., of West Chester, PA, a former longtime Ridgefielder, died at his home Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
John was born on June 8, 1934 in Plattsburgh, NY to the late John and Helen (Banki) Lepes. After graduating from Newton High School in Newton, NJ he joined the army, serving in Japan as an anti-aircraft gunner.
John received his bachelor's degree in accounting from Fairleigh Dickinson University. In 1969 a new job at Xerox headquarters in Stamford, brought his family to Ridgefield. He was a corporate tax accountant there for 30 years. During his tenure at Xerox he received the President's Achievement Award for extraordinary contribution to the company.
Upon retiring, John and his wife Ruth, enjoyed traveling and spending time at their homes in New Hampshire and Sedona, AZ.
His favorite hobbies were coaching his son's little league baseball teams, working tirelessly on his cars, hiking the Red Rocks in Arizona, volunteering his time at the Chamber of Commerce in Waterville Valley, NH, and caring for his adopted dog, Bear.
John is survived by his five children, spouses and grandchildren; Joann and Joe Mulvaney of Ridgefield, and their children – Sarah, Andrew, Matthew and Owen; Lynda and Bill Miller of West Chester, PA and their children — Erin and Adam; John B. Lepes and Kathy McNeil of Flanders, NJ, and their children — John and Rachel; Jason Lepes of Chandler, AZ and his daughter Everly; and Lisa and Scott Puleo of Marblehead, MA, and their children – William, Wesley and Vivienne. John is also survived by his great granddaughter, Caroline Schimenti. He was predeceased in death by his wife, Margaret Ruth Lepes.
A Memorial service will be held later when family and friends can celebrate John's life together.
Memorial donations may be made to the Baleville Congregational Church, 6 Church Rd., Newton, NJ 07860 or The Humane Society of Sedona, 2115 Shelby Dr., Sedona, AZ 86336.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Apr. 2, 2020