John Lindsey Broman, a former resident of Ridgefield and brother of longtime resident Mary Broman Wyton, passed away in Desert Hot Springs, California on May 19, 2019 after a long illness. Born in Staunton, Virginia, John attended the Columbus (American) Boychoir School, the Taft School and Columbia University. Gifted musically and intellectually, he travelled nationally and internationally singing with professional choirs. He was a National Merit Scholar and was known for his keen intellect, quick wit and entertaining sense of humor.

John worked in the fields of non-profits and philanthropy, rehabilitation and advocacy for disabled individuals and later information technology. He was a staunch champion of human rights, supporting fairness and tolerance of all religions, races, conditions and life styles.

John was born on December 30, 1944 to the late Marguerite and Carl Broman. In addition to his sister, he is survived by his sons, David and Steven, granddaughter Alexis, his close friend Gerry Kingsbury, and his extended Wyton family.