John Francis Browne Jr
John Francis Browne Jr. a resident of Palm Springs, California formally of Ridgefield passed away peacefully on September 19, 2019. He was the loving and devoted husband of Mary (Daly) Browne for more than 64 years. He was born in Manhattan May 27, 1927 the only child of John and Loretta (Smith) Browne. He grew up in Forest Hills, New York, and graduated from Forest Hills High School and Hofstra University. He is a United States Army Veteran who served during World War II and was a member of the American Legion. He started his career in marketing at Kellogg Company before moving to the American Can Company for 33 years. He moved to Ridgefield in 1967 where he raised his family of 5 sons, Jack (Ann Marie), Matthew (Robin), David (Julie), Stephen (Katie) and Gregory (Jesus). His biggest joy was spending time with his family especially with his 5 grandchildren Christopher, Elizabeth, Emily, Jennifer and Patrick whom he adored. He was a devout Catholic and a founding member of St. Elizabeth Seton Church in Ridgefield. He was actively involved in Babe Ruth baseball program and Pop Warner football league in the 1970's. He was known for his generous and loving spirit and would drop all of his personal plans to care for any of his grandchildren. He proudly attended his grandchildren's concerts, sporting events, parades and Veteran's Day celebrations. In 2016 he moved to Palm Springs, California with Mary to enjoy the beautiful weather and peaceful surroundings. He will be forever missed by his family whom he taught unconditional love. A memorial service will be held at St. Elizabeth Seton Church on November 9, 2019 at 10 am. With burial at St. Mary's Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Sept. 26, 2019