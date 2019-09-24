The Ridgefield Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
9 Granville Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-6262
Resources
More Obituaries for John Fogerty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Fogerty III


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Fogerty III Obituary
John Brayton Fogerty III
John Brayton Fogerty, III, age 61, of Ridgefield, Connecticut passed away on September 23, 2019.
Brayton was the first born of John Brayton and Susan (Burnett) Fogerty. He was born in Flushing, New York on October 19, 1957. In 1969 he moved to Ridgefield with his parents and five siblings - William, Margaret, Stephen, Susan and Elizabeth. He graduated from Ridgefield High School in 1976 and then set forth on an adventurous life.
He had a varied and interesting career that took him from coast to coast and around the world. He lived in Vermont, Colorado, Tulsa, Boston, London, Antigua BVI, Chicago, and Redding until he eventually "came home" to Ridgefield 12 years ago. Brayton found great joy and solace among music and books, but it was the love of his parents, siblings, eleven nieces and nephews and friends that sustained and defined him. Fiercely loyal, he would step in to any melee without hesitation to protect or defend those that he held close or whom he felt needed a champion.
With a defining grin that was both saint and sinner, wherever Brayton was a good tale was sure to be told and a new tale was likely in the making. With heartfelt gratitude, the family thanks all of those who cared about, counseled, intervened, and never lost their hope and love for Brayton.
As it was in the beginning. So shall it be in the end, One love, one heart. Services will be private.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
Download Now