John Brayton Fogerty III
John Brayton Fogerty, III, age 61, of Ridgefield, Connecticut passed away on September 23, 2019.
Brayton was the first born of John Brayton and Susan (Burnett) Fogerty. He was born in Flushing, New York on October 19, 1957. In 1969 he moved to Ridgefield with his parents and five siblings - William, Margaret, Stephen, Susan and Elizabeth. He graduated from Ridgefield High School in 1976 and then set forth on an adventurous life.
He had a varied and interesting career that took him from coast to coast and around the world. He lived in Vermont, Colorado, Tulsa, Boston, London, Antigua BVI, Chicago, and Redding until he eventually "came home" to Ridgefield 12 years ago. Brayton found great joy and solace among music and books, but it was the love of his parents, siblings, eleven nieces and nephews and friends that sustained and defined him. Fiercely loyal, he would step in to any melee without hesitation to protect or defend those that he held close or whom he felt needed a champion.
With a defining grin that was both saint and sinner, wherever Brayton was a good tale was sure to be told and a new tale was likely in the making. With heartfelt gratitude, the family thanks all of those who cared about, counseled, intervened, and never lost their hope and love for Brayton.
As it was in the beginning. So shall it be in the end, One love, one heart. Services will be private.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Sept. 26, 2019