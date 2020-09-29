1/1
John J. Cox Jr.
John J. Cox, Jr.
John J. Cox, Jr., passed away at 80 in Danbury, CT on August 30, 2020 following a brief illness. He was predeceased by his wife, Marie Joost-Cox, his mother Katherine (Kitty) Lehane and father, John J. Cox. He is survived by his wife Maryellen of Ridgefield, CT, daughters Johanna Cox (Stephen) of Columbia, MO, Fredrica Elliott (Michael) of Seattle, WA, Moriah Olsen (Keith) of Nyack, NY, Jennifer Donovan (Brian) of Bethlehem, NH, stepchildren, Lisa Mosley (Jim) of Ponte Vedra, FL, Ashley O'Branovich (Brian) of Hermosa Beach, CA, and Trenton Reich (Kate) of Rochdale, MA, as well as twelve grandchildren. In addition to his immediate family, he is survived by many cousins and countless friends
Born in Brooklyn, NY on December 19, 1939, John graduated from Brooklyn Prep High School and Fordham University and earned an EdD from Columbia University. After many years as a high school teacher and principal in New York and Rhode Island, John set his sights on a new career as a financial advisor. He combined his love of teaching with his new career by specializing in offering retirement seminars, particularly to teachers planning for their future.
In his personal life, John loved languages and travel. He shared with his family a love of theater and music. Always on a quest for knowledge, John became very concerned with social justice and racial equality.
The family is planning a memorial service in Spring 2021 when we can more safely be together and celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to one of John's two favorite charitable organizations The Freshair Fund or The Southern Poverty Law Center. Arrangements are being handled by Kane Funeral Home in Ridgefield, CT. He will be missed by all.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Sep. 29, 2020.
