John H. Kreisher
John H. Kreisher of Carlisle, MA (formerly Ridgefield, CT) passed away on Dec. 5, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years Jeanne, his three sons and their wives Steve and Cyndi, South Chatham, MA, Keith and Anke, Bedford, MA, William and Linda, Marblehead, MA. In addition, he leaves his seven grandchildren, Kelly, Lindsey, J.P., Jackie, Karl, Kyle and Grace.
John was born July 1, 1934 in Baltimore, MD. He attended Haverford College, and earned his PhD in biochemistry from U. of Delaware. He spent most of his career in the Biotech field teaching at Harvard and Ohio State, and working for Counsel for Tobacco Research, was President of International Biotechnologies, Inc. New Haven, CT, and President and CEO of Theraplex Corp. in Maine.
John was also very active in the petitioning for building of the Ridgefield High School in the early 70's, was one of the founding fathers of the Soccer Club of Ridgefield, and was active in scouts, hiking and refereeing ice hockey. He also enjoyed sailing, long wooded walks with his wife and dog, and watching the many pursuits of all of his grandchildren.
Private services will be held, but please consider celebrating John's life with contributions to Carlisle Council on Aging, 66 Westford Street, Carlisle, MA 01741 noting in memory of John Kreisher; or in memory of John Kreisher to support Dr. Atish Choudhury's Prostrate Research Fund at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Please write checks payable to Dana-Farber and include Dr. Atish Choudhury's Research Fund and John's name in the memo section.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Dec. 26, 2019