John M. Higgins
John M. Higgins, 60, of Ridgefield, husband of Laurie, died on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
Jack as he was affectionately known by was born in Brooklyn, New York a son of John J. and Mary B. (nee O'Hara) Higgins. He graduated from Chaminade High School in Mineola, NY and Cornell University where he was a member of its football team. A finance specialist, Mr. Higgins served as a CEO and COO in many businesses.
A resident of Ridgefield for the past twenty years, Mr. Higgins was a communicant of St. Mary Church.
In addition to his wife Laurie, Mr. Higgins is survived by two daughters, Elisabeth and her husband Brendan and Ashley and her husband Kevin; a brother, James, a sister, MaryEllen and a granddaughter, Juliette Rose. In addition to his parents, Mr. Higgins was predeceased by a brother, Thomas.
Due to the health emergency and restrictions, a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated when gatherings are once again permitted and will be announced.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Apr. 16, 2020