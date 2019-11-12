|
John Patrick O'Connor
John Patrick O'Connor, 87, of Ridgefield, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019. He was the loving husband of the late Eileen M. O'Connor. John was born in the Bronx on December 27, 1931; a son of the late Patrick and Margaret (Tully) O'Connor. He served honorably in the United States Air Force.
A Ridgefield resident for the past six years, John previously resided in Stamford and Brooklyn. He retired as a Bank Examiner for the State of New York. In his spare time, John enjoyed studying Irish history, collecting postcards and patronizing museums and libraries. He was a member of St. Mary's Church of Ridgefield. John is survived by his daughters, Maryellen O'Connor and Jeanann Thuss and her husband, Bob. He is also survived by three grandchildren; Connor, Katelyn and Gunnar Thuss as well as a brother, Frank O'Connor.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church; 55 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Interment will be private. Friends will be received on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's name may be made to the Ridgefield Library - 472 Main Street; Ridgefield, CT 06877, www.ridgefieldlibrary.org
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Nov. 14, 2019