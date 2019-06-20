John V. Sheehan

John V. Sheehan, formerly of Ridgefield and Hendersonville, NC, died suddenly on May 28th, shortly after a move to North Port, FL. He was 72-years-old.

John was a lifelong educator who taught high school chemistry in Lindenhurst, NY, and Ridgefield, CT. He was known for his extravagant Mole Day celebrations which involved homemade t-shirt cannons, exploding balloons, and often a visit from the local fire department. He was a performer at heart who lived to make others laugh. After several seasons at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, he worked as stage manager at the Cape Cod Melody Tent and the Queens Playhouse. More recently, he participated enthusiastically in community theater productions at the Ridgefield Theater Barn and the Hendersonville Little Theater in Hendersonville, North Carolina. Many in Ridgefield will remember him as the gregarious owner of New Age of Video, where he was always thrilled to offer movie recommendations, a bag of popcorn, or technical support to anyone who came through the door. John was also an avid photographer and woodworker.

He is survived by: his wife of 45 years, Dorothy, of North Port, FL; his son, Timothy, of Vancouver, BC; his daughter, Emily, of Poland, ME; and the most recent love of his life, his four-year-old grandson, Calvin. He is also survived by his three loving siblings, Mary, Monica, and Matthew, and their children. He will be deeply missed by not only his immediate family, but the very large extended Valentine and Sheehan families scattered across the country, and by his many friends and students.

He was laid to rest in a private ceremony in Florida on June 5th, 2019. Memorial contributions may be made to Marist Brothers at https://webapps.it.marist.edu/brothers/