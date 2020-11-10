John W. Snakard, Jr.John W. Snakard, Jr., 88, of Fayetteville, NY, (previously of Ridgefield, CT) passed away November 4, 2020, surrounded by his family. John loved his wife, Alicia, his family, his faith, his country and Notre Dame. He cared deeply for his loved ones. John was born in Dallas, TX, to John W. Sr. and Mary (McGinley) Snakard on March 4, 1932. As a child, John lived in Fort Worth, TX and Chicago, IL, before his parents settled in Great Neck, NY. John attended Great Neck High School where he was quarterback of the school's football team. He then followed in his father's footsteps and attended the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, IN. His father, John Sr., graduated with the class of 1926 and John graduated with the class of 1954. Notre Dame was always an important part of his life and his family's life. Upon graduating from Notre Dame in 1954, John was drafted into the U.S. Army where he served in the Counter Intelligence Corps at the Presidio in San Francisco, California until 1956, remaining in the U.S. Army Reserves until 1962. After his active-duty discharge from the Army in 1956, John worked as an internal auditor and internal consultant for American Airlines. While working for American Airlines, John completed his Master's degree in business, which he started at New York University and completed at Tulsa University in Oklahoma. It was while working for American Airlines that he met the love of his life, his wife, Alicia J. (Medlow) Snakard. They were married on September 8, 1962.Following his six years at American Airlines, John took on many positions in the Distribution and Food Service Divisions of General Foods. His career at General Foods brought him and his family from Queens, NY, to Paramus, NJ, and St. Louis, MO before settling in Ridgefield, CT, where he lived for over 50 years. Following a lengthy career at General Foods, John accepted the position of General Manager of Distribution and Sales and subsequently Vice President of Distribution Logistics at the Thomas J. Lipton Company in Englewood Cliffs, NJ. Throughout his career in Sales and Distribution, John travelled across the country creating professional and personal relationships. He was very involved in the Warehousing Education & Research Council and other professional organizations. Whether you worked for John or with John, he had a propensity for making you feel comfortable and welcome, while understanding there was a job to be done. After his retirement from Unilever/Lipton, John served as President of Unilever's Ambassadors Club for seven years, focusing on creating volunteer opportunities for retirees.John took great pride in his seven children, always wanting the best for them and their families. While encouraging them to be strong and independent, he always reminded them to be kind to others. John and Alicia loved to travel to visit their children and grandchildren, who lived throughout the United States. An avid sports fan, he took any opportunity to coach the baseball or softball teams of his children, and later, loved watching his grandchildren participate in ball games, recitals and any other events. John and Alicia loved to travel to their favorite destination, Kauai and Maui. They shared their love of Hawaii with their children and grandchildren. Together they created unforgettable memories.In addition to his family and his profession, John was a devout Catholic and his faith was incredibly important to him. John was responsible for establishing the Perpetual Adoration Chapel at St. Mary Church in Ridgefield, CT over 20 years ago and managed the Chapel for many years after. He and his wife, Alicia, spent countless hours in prayer in the Chapel. As a Eucharistic minister, John regularly brought the Eucharist to the homebound, and he also volunteered at the Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen.John was predeceased by his parents, John W. Sr., and Mary (McGinley) Snakard; his loving wife of nearly 56 years, Alicia J. Snakard; and grandson, Michael A. Snakard. Surviving him are his seven children: four daughters, Catherine (Timothy) Bergin of Manhattan Beach, CA, Ellen (Patrick) O'Connor of Fayetteville, NY, Carolyn Snakard of Norwalk, CT, and Eileen Snakard of Washington, DC; and three sons, Michael (Spencer) Snakard of Gainesville, VA, Kevin (Kristene) Snakard of Collegeville, PA, and James (Elizabeth) Snakard of Parker, CO; his 16 grandchildren, Leah Corachea, Connor and Hannah Bergin, Christopher and Patrick O'Connor, Robert, Gregory and Angela Snakard, Morgan and Alexandra Sossa, Alison and Olivia Snakard, Caydence Snakard and Jack, Wyatt and Luke Snakard; his sisters, Mary Elizabeth Boyle and Jeanne Snakard; and several nieces and nephews. The family greatly appreciates the efforts of caregivers, Beatrice Khumalo, Purity Ncane, Shannon St. John and Rose Malcolm-Garvin who took such loving care of him in his home.We will all miss John and his beautiful, smile. There are no calling hours scheduled. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated with family on November 7th at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Great Neck, NY. Interment will follow at the Cemetery of the Holy Rood, Westbury, NY.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Saint Mary Parish Adoration Chapel, in Ridgefield, CT by calling 203-438-6538 or to the University of Notre Dame in memory of John W. Snakard, Jr. by emailing his granddaughter at kchorache@nd.eduFor guest book, please visit:EATON-TUBBSFayetteville 315-637-3214