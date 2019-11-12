|
John Theodore Dranow
John Theodore Dranow, 70, passed away unexpectedly on November 1, 2019 in Danbury. He is survived by his loving wife Amanda Raynor Dranow, and children, Caroline and Peter. He is also survived by his son Noah, from a previous marriage, and his sister Nancy von Salis.
John was born in Passaic, New Jersey on December 29,1948, to Nathan and Betty Coleman Dranow.
He earned a Bachelor of Arts from Boston University, a Master of Arts and Master of Fine Arts from the University of Iowa and was also a recipient of a National Endowment for the Arts grant in Literature.
John was founder and CEO of SmartRevenue, a global human insights research company. Prior to that, he was co-founder of New England Culinary Institute, where he was named New England Small Business Administration (SBA) Person of the Year and first runner up in the USA. In addition to being an entrepreneur, John was a published author and a college professor.
John was known to many in the community as a devoted little league and soccer coach and had an unrivaled passion for the NY Giants football team.
A celebration of John's life for family and friends will be held at a later date.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Nov. 14, 2019