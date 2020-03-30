|
John "Jack" Joseph Yelinek
John "Jack" Joseph Yelinek was born July 14, 1932 in Stafford Springs, CT passed away peacefully March 20, 2020 in Port Richey, FL. He was predeceased by his loving wife Doris. They raised their family in Ridgefield, CT. He graduated from Ridgefield High in 1950. He worked as a Plumber and Steamfitter for 40 years with Johnson Service and Bouton Controls, before retiring to Port Richey, FL in 1991. Jack is survived by his siblings, Marlene Hancock and Roger Yelinek, his children Gary and Jeffrey Yelinek and Joanne Bucsko; step daughters, Pam Wright, Patty Fiore, Lisa Parks; and 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his eldest son David.
Jack will be remembered as a kind, loving husband, father and friend. He had a great sense of humor and was loved by all who knew him.
Jack was a lifetime member of the Connecticut Plumbers and Steamfitters Union for 65 years. He was a sharp shooter and a member of the Ramapoo Gun Club in Ridgefield, CT and Silver Dollar Gun Club in Odessa, FL and enjoyed boating, hunting, fishing and competitive trap and skeet shooting. He was his neighborhood handyman and could fix almost anything! He truly lived by his high school yearbook quote:
"Never trouble trouble 'til trouble troubles you".
A private celebration of life service will be held at the discretion of family.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Apr. 2, 2020