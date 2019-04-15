Joseph Markert

Joseph Markert, born April 17, 1949, was born into eternity on April 12, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Margaret (Bohn) and Frank and siblings Francis (Br. Jerome) and Daniel. He is survived by his wife, Kate; siblings Mary (Patrick) Callanan, Anthony (Patricia), Margaret Ann, John; sister-in-law, Anna; and, numerous nieces and nephews.

Joe was born and raised in the Bronx, received his MS from Fordham University, taught High School Biology in the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New York School System and, also worked in the hotel industry.

After moving to Ridgefield, CT, Joe served on the boards of the Friends of the Library and the Commission for the Disabled. He also volunteered at Parks and Recreation.

Joe was active in sports from an early age and was a sought-after football player who was voted MVP by his College Fraternity. He worked out in various gyms, bench pressed 350, practiced martial arts, enjoyed scuba diving and swam most every day until health issues made it impossible.

Joe was the proud holder of a 21-year coin and treasured the Community that supported him in his accomplishment.

Before illness took its toll, Joe enjoyed traveling to Italy, London, Paris, Palm Springs, the Grand Canyon, the Cayman Islands and Bermuda.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held on April 25, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Seton Church with interment immediately after at Ridgebury Cemetery. Family and Friends are invited to join for lunch immediately afterwards.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Joe's memory to Fordham University or Iona College.