Joseph Sech
Joseph Sech, 93, of Ridgefield, CT, died Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Danbury Hospital in Danbury, CT.
Joseph was born October 3, 1926 in Ukraine, the son of Joseph and Anna Sech. He was the widower of Julia Kostiw Sech who predeceased him in 2008.
Joseph retired as a Fabricator/Builder of fire trucks from American LaFrance, Elmira, NY.
He is survived by his daughter, Roberta Sech and her husband Stanley Hart and their daughter, Alexandra; and his son, Myron Sech and wife Lisa and their son, Anthony.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at St. Andrew's Ukrainian Catholic Church, Sarah Wells Trail, Campbell Hall, NY with Father Kostyk officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Spirit Ukrainian Cemetery, Campbell Hall, NY.
Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen. To leave a condolence, visit www.donovanfunerals.com
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Dec. 5, 2019