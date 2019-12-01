The Ridgefield Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donovan Funeral Home Inc
82 S Church St
Goshen, NY 10924
(845) 294-6422
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Sech
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Sech

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Sech Obituary
Joseph Sech
Joseph Sech, 93, of Ridgefield, CT, died Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Danbury Hospital in Danbury, CT.
Joseph was born October 3, 1926 in Ukraine, the son of Joseph and Anna Sech. He was the widower of Julia Kostiw Sech who predeceased him in 2008.
Joseph retired as a Fabricator/Builder of fire trucks from American LaFrance, Elmira, NY.
He is survived by his daughter, Roberta Sech and her husband Stanley Hart and their daughter, Alexandra; and his son, Myron Sech and wife Lisa and their son, Anthony.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at St. Andrew's Ukrainian Catholic Church, Sarah Wells Trail, Campbell Hall, NY with Father Kostyk officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Spirit Ukrainian Cemetery, Campbell Hall, NY.
Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen. To leave a condolence, visit www.donovanfunerals.com
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -