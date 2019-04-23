Joy Redfield Kluess

Joy Redfield Kluess passed away Tuesday 12 March 2019 at the Halifax Hospice Care Center in Ormond Beach, FL. It was very peaceful, she wasn't in any pain and her family was with her.

She was born 25 February 1925 in Meriden, CT.

Her parents were Kendall and Margherita Redfield.

She attended Hamden High School and Middlebury College from which she graduated in 1946.

She lived in Ridgefield on White Birch Road from 1967-2000.

She did mainly secretarial/clerical work, some of her local employers included the media department of East Ridge Junior High (before it became East Ridge Middle School) and Boehringer Ingleheim. But she always said her greatest job was being a mom, to her one daughter she never expected to have and she had quite late in life!

She was a member of the First Congregational Church in Ridgefield until she moved to FL in October of 2000 to be close to her daughter after her husband's death in July 1999.

She loved art and she loved to dance, taking ballet classes into her early 60's.

She was so much younger than her years for most of her life, staying active and trying to keep up with her daughter and granddaughter. "I think we kept her young!" (quote from Courtney Tse)

"She was the best mom I could ever have and I only hope I am as good a mom to my daughter Madi. Right before she passed away the nurse said it's almost time, say whatever you need to say, and that's what I told her. My daughter said "I love you Grammie, thank you for showing me how to draw a house," which I'm not sure where that came from but the nurse said she was sure she knew exactly what she meant!" (quote from Courtney Tse)

She is survived by her daughter Courtney Tse and granddaughter Madison Skye Tse of Daytona Beach, FL and her sister Katharine Carle of Bloomfield, CT.

She was predeceased by her husband Stanley R Kluess, her sister Margherita (Peggy) Bacon and her parents Kendall and Margherita Redfield.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday 11 May at 1030 a.m. at the First Congregational Church in Ridgefield (by the Fountain).

Burial will follow at St Mary's Cemetery, North Street, Ridgefield.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Halifax Health – Hospice, Fund Development, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, FL 32129 Published in The Ridgefield Press on Apr. 23, 2019