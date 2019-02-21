The Ridgefield Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cotten Funeral Home
2201 Neuse Blvd
New Bern, NC 28560
(252) 637-3181
For more information about
Joyce Kilcoyne
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Kilcoyne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce A. Kilcoyne


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joyce A. Kilcoyne Obituary
Joyce A. Kilcoyne
Joyce Amos Kilcoyne passed away in Greenville, North Carolina on February 12, 2019 following a short illness. She was born Eva Joyce Amos on August 7, 1936 in Rapidan, Virginia and was a New Bern, North Carolina resident for the past 24 years. Before living in New Bern, Joyce raised her three children in Ridgefield, Connecticut.
Joyce always brought joy and constant support to the many people in her life. Her greatest pleasures were her deep relationships with her three children and four stepchildren, her close friendships in New Bern, and her life-long friends across the country.
She is survived by her children David Tate, Lynn Tate, and Laura Beltran; her siblings Holly Williams, Melvin Amos, and Billy Amos; and her stepchildren Maura, Diane, Steven, and Scott Kilcoyne. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren Clay Baldo and Leah Beltran and she was a grandmother in spirit to many more. With all, she shared her passion for reading, wild life, and the importance of community.
Joyce enjoyed volunteering at the Merci Clinic in New Bern, a clinic which provides medical and dental services and support to patients of limited means from all backgrounds in life. She felt every person was important and enjoyed reaching out to those in need. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory can be made to the Merci Clinic in New Bern (http://www.merciclinic.org/make-a-donation/).
She is loved and deeply missed.
Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Kilcoyne family by visiting www.cottenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cotten Funeral Home
Download Now