Joyce A. Kilcoyne

Joyce Amos Kilcoyne passed away in Greenville, North Carolina on February 12, 2019 following a short illness. She was born Eva Joyce Amos on August 7, 1936 in Rapidan, Virginia and was a New Bern, North Carolina resident for the past 24 years. Before living in New Bern, Joyce raised her three children in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Joyce always brought joy and constant support to the many people in her life. Her greatest pleasures were her deep relationships with her three children and four stepchildren, her close friendships in New Bern, and her life-long friends across the country.

She is survived by her children David Tate, Lynn Tate, and Laura Beltran; her siblings Holly Williams, Melvin Amos, and Billy Amos; and her stepchildren Maura, Diane, Steven, and Scott Kilcoyne. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren Clay Baldo and Leah Beltran and she was a grandmother in spirit to many more. With all, she shared her passion for reading, wild life, and the importance of community.

Joyce enjoyed volunteering at the Merci Clinic in New Bern, a clinic which provides medical and dental services and support to patients of limited means from all backgrounds in life. She felt every person was important and enjoyed reaching out to those in need. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory can be made to the Merci Clinic in New Bern (http://www.merciclinic.org/make-a-donation/).

She is loved and deeply missed.

Published in The Ridgefield Press on Feb. 21, 2019