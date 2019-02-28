Justine Naphols

Justine Naphols, age 104, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday February 7th, 2019. Justine was loved by many friends and family, and those who knew her were so blessed to have her in their lives. She aged gracefully, was a loyal and kind friend, and a lover of all dogs.

Justine was born October 15, 1914 in Newark, NJ, the daughter of Alexander and Anna (Werner) Lish. In 1937 she completed her training in infant nursing at The Babies' Hospital-Coit Memorial in Newark, NJ. She married Eugene Naphols in 1941 and they had one daughter together, Nancy (Naphols) Cohen. Eugene pre-deceased Justine in 1954, and Justine worked and raised her daughter Nancy independently in New Jersey. She was an avid collector of dolls, and enjoyed sewing and quilting.

Justine moved to Ridgefield, CT in 1998 to live with her daughter Nancy Cohen. She was very involved in the community and an active member of Founder's Hall and the many sewing and crafts groups. After her daughter's passing in 2010, she remained in Ridgefield and lived her final 8 years in her own home in Ridgefield Senior Housing at Prospect Ridge. There she remained active with her friends and continued her interests.

One of her most remarkable recent accomplishments was a program she started with her sewing group to make personal, hand sewn pillowcases for the children who were patients of the Pediatric Transplant Center at the Boston Children's Hospital. By her one hundredth birthday, she and her friends had donated over 1,300 pillowcases. She loved the thank you letters she would receive from the patients and their families for her creations.

She was a loving and devoted grandmother to Brian Cohen of Federal Way, WA, and Allison (Cohen) Gardner and her husband Andrew Gardner of Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA. She enjoyed many visits with her great-grandchildren Nate and Anna Gardner, her nieces, and great, great-great, and great-great-great nieces and nephews. She also loved visits from her many friends and dog friends.

A memorial service is planned for 2 p.m. on Friday March 15th at Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church in Ridgefield, CT.

Contributions in her memory may be made to ROAR (Ridgefield Operation for Animal Rescue), 45 South Street Ridgefield, CT 06877 (http://www.roar-ridgefield.org).