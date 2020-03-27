The Ridgefield Press Obituaries
|
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
9 Granville Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-6262
Karen Sumner Hausmann
Karen Sumner Hausmann, 70, of Ridgefield, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Robert S. Hausmann. Mrs. Hausmann was born in Providence, RI on September 15, 1949; a daughter of the late Herbert and Jeanne (Gearing) Sumner.
A longtime Redding resident, Mrs. Hausmann most recently resided at Ridgefield Crossings. She was a member of the Ridgefield Baptist Church where she was a dedicated Sunday School teacher for the children. Mrs. Hausmann also served the Ridgefield elementary schools as a Speech Pathologist for 25 years.
Mrs. Hausmann is survived by her children; Colby Hausmann and his wife, Julie Peng; Brie Hong and her husband, Daniel; and Cooper Hausmann and his wife, Megan. Mrs. Hausmann is also survived by 2 grandchildren; Isabelle and Jacob. In addition, she is survived by her three brothers; Vern Sumner and his wife, Bobbie; Paul Sumner and his wife, Janice; and Jon Sumner as well as a nephew, Tyler Sumner, his wife, Karli and their daughter, Chloe. Mrs. Hausmann was predeceased by her husband, Robert and a son, Ryan.
A memorial service will be held at a later date when we can all celebrate her memory together. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ridgefield Baptist Church in Karen's memory.
Published in The Ridgefield Press from Mar. 29 to Apr. 2, 2020
