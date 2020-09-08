Karen Joyce Warren

September 10th, 1947- August 21st, 2020 Dr. Karen Joyce Warren, a pioneer in the field of Ecofeminist Philosophy, died last week at her home in Minneapolis, MN.

Karen was born on Long Island, NY, and raised by her parents "Jooj" and Marge Warren in Ridgefield, CT She graduated from Ridgefield High School in 1965. She received her B.A. from the University of Minnesota (1970) and her Ph.D. in Philosophy from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst (1978).

Karen called herself a "public philosopher"— one who believes that philosophical thinking is appropriate for all age groups, used in all cultural contexts, and relevant to both theoretical and applied issues. In that vein, she presented her work around the world to diverse audiences, giving Keynote Lectures to academic professional organizations and lay audiences alike (e.g. The Wilderness Society, school districts, prison systems).

Karen's expertise was in the areas of environmental ethics, critical thinking, and feminist philosophy. She published and co-authored 8 books, wrote over 40 articles and won numerous awards. Karen spent the majority of her career as a professor in the Philosophy Department at Macalester College in St. Paul, MN. In addition, she was the Ecofeminist-Scholar-in-Residence at Murdoch University in Australia (1995); an Oxford University Round Table Scholar (2003); and the Women's Chair in Humanistic Studies at Marquette University (2004). Her biography was featured in the book, Feminists Who Changed America, 1963-1975.

Karen was diagnosed with Multiple Systems Atrophy (MSA) in 2016. Since that time, she worked to promote end of life options for individuals with terminal illnesses. Using ethics as a philosophical framework, Karen argued that humans should have the right to choose when it is time to die when faced with an illness, such as MSA, for which there is no known cause, cure or treatment. Karen articulated her arguments in public forums and writing articles for Compassion & Choices and Psychology Today.

Karen was the third of four siblings. Growing up in Ridgefield she loved gymnastics, horseback riding, playing tennis at Silver Springs Country Club, bicycling with her Girl Scout troop on Long Island and swimming at Great Pond. Other interests during her lifetime were gardening, painting with watercolors, swimming with dolphins in their natural habitat and attending Vikings games. She loved animals—particularly her most recent feline companions Hypatia and Colfax. She is survived by a daughter (Cortney), son-in-law (Cal), two grandchildren (Isabella and Kane), two sisters (Janice and Barbara) and a brother (Roger) and their respective families.

Karen fought many important battles in her life, often centered around injustice and giving voice to those who did not have one. She will be missed and was dearly loved.



