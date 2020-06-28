Karianne Strouse

Karianne StrouseKarianne Strouse, 48, of Venice, Florida, left this Earth on Sunday, May 24, 2020 by her own hand. Kari succumbed to bi-polar disorder and depression, which she fought valiantly since her adolescence.Karianne was born March 28, 1972 in Danbury, Connecticut, the daughter of the late Edward Strouse and Irene Monning Strouse of Venice, Florida. She attended Ridgefield (Connecticut) High School, where she played oboe and English horn in the Ridgefield Youth Orchestra and the CT All-State Band and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Caudatowan, RHS's yearbook. She graduated in 1990. In 1994, Kari graduated from Brown University with a Bachelor's degree in Art History and Architecture.After college graduation, Karianne moved to New York City, where she lived in SOHO and held administrative positions for several companies, including Ernst & Young and McKinsey & Company. Following her love of travel, Kari took several trips on her own, first visiting the countryside of Scotland. Over the next twenty years, she visited Cambodia, Thailand, and India. In between, she spent many vacations with her very good friends, the Parrots, at their home in New Hampshire. More recently, she volunteered her time at the Jacaranda Library in Venice.Karianne was preceded in death by her father, Edward, in 2002. She is survived by her mother, Irene Monning Strouse. She is also survived by her older sister, Susan, of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina and her two nephews, Dominick Ferrara, 21, and Christopher Ferrara, 17, also of Fuquay-Varina, and her beloved cat, Mina.Arrangements were private.Please consider making a donation in Kari's memory to either:National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI)4301 Wilson Boulevard, Suite 300, Arlington, VA 22203703-524-7600, member services: 888-999-6264St. Francis Animal Rescue of Venice1925 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice, Florida 34293941-492-6200