|
|
Kathleen M. Hval
Kathleen M. Hval, a longtime resident of Ridgefield, CT, passed peacefully on May 8, 2019, at Sage Desert Assisted Living in Tucson, AZ. Kay was born to Henry and Mabel Mowell in Paterson, NJ on November 6, 1922. She is survived by her doting husband Harold N. Hval, 98, her sons Robert, 69, and James, 66, seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Kay was predeased by her eldest son David, 70, in July 2017. Kay was a wonderful wife, a loving mother, and doting grandmother. She was an active member of Jesse Lee UMC and wrote the Circuit rider column for many years. Kay and Harold were active in Ridgefield's Founders Hall. They loved playing bridge and were members of many bridge clubs over the years. A memorial service will be planned at Jesse Lee UMC in the near future.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on May 21, 2019