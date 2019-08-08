|
|
Keith Alan Smith
Keith Alan Smith, born November 26, 1960 in Stamford, CT passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 in Cologne, Germany surrounded by his family.
A graduate of Ridgefield High School, Class of 1978, Keith served his country in Desert Storm and retired from the Army as Sergeant First Class, 1998 in Kaiserslautern Germany. Later moving to Blankenheim-Nonnenbach Germany where he lived with his wife Renate and their sons.
Keith is survived by his wife Renate and their sons Benjamin (Jenny) and Alexander; mother-in-Law Brunhilde Berscheid; older brother William (Devon) Greenwood of Bethel, CT; younger sister Mary Jane Smith of Port St. Lucie Florida; nieces, Kellie Greenwood of Brookfield, CT, Heather Greenwood of Christmas, FL, Rania Khawaja of Port St. Lucie FL; nephew Riaz Khawaja of Port St. Lucie FL; cousins, Dawn (Larry) Brayton of Henrico, VA, James Ryan of Norwalk, CT, Steve Ryan of Kirkland, WA.
Keith was predeceased by his parents Mary and James Smith of Ridgefield, older brother Robert Greenwood of New Hampshire, and older brother Patrick Greenwood of Georgia. A military service to take place on Tuesday, August 13th in Blankenheim, Germany.
Published in The Ridgefield Press from Aug. 9 to Aug. 15, 2019