Kenneth C. Carvell II
Kenneth C. Carvell II, 80, of Ridgefield, passed away on December 18, 2019. He was the former Assessor of Ridgefield and retired Assessor of Westport.
Ken was proud to call Ridgefield his home and truly loved his place on Branchville Road. Throughout his busy life, Ken always found time for travel, but retirement opened the door to many more possibilities. He and his wife went on numerous trips of considerable length, taking in the National Parks in the US and Canada. There were trips to South and Central America as well. Elected to the Greater Danbury Bowling Hall of Fame in 1999, his love for the game of bowling and the fellowship he found on the lanes was well known throughout the area.
Ken is survived by his loving wife, Joan H. Carvell, their son, Kenneth III and his wife Rebecca as well as two grandchildren, Benjamin and Katherine.
Ken believed that for a person of faith, death is not the end, it is just a passage like going through a door to somewhere new. "When I go through, know that I have not gone far and I will be waiting for you just on the other side".
Services are private.
Published in The Ridgefield Press from Dec. 22 to Dec. 26, 2019